‘We Hoisted Only Nishan Sahib Flag at Red Fort’, Claims Deep Sidhu

In a live video posted on Facebook, actor and activist Deep Sidhu claimed that he and a group of protesting farmers hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag during the tractor rally that took place on Tuesday, 26 January. Sidhu has been at the forefront of the farmers’ protest that started in November 2020 against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.

“We have only hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest,” he said in a Facebook live video.

He said that people’s anger flared up because of the protest, and no single person can be blamed for inciting the protestors.

He said that the farmers have been protesting for months now and what happened today ‘shouldn’t be seen in isolation'.

“The protesters didn’t go to Delhi to hurt anyone or damage government property, we didn’t even carry weapons. We only carried our flags and went to Delhi on our tractors. People should not term the protestors as communal elements or hardliners,” he added.

He also clarified that India national flag was not removed from the flagpole and they only hoisted the Kisan Mazdoor Ekta’s flag and the Nishan Sahib.

Sidhu Affiliated to BJP, Allege Opposition Leaders

Members of the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to social media and alleged that Sidhu was affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gaurav Pandhi, the National Social Media Coordinator for the Congress, in a tweet said, “Turns out, BJP’s Deep Sidhu & his followers were the ones who tried to siege Red Fort & hoisted Nishan Sahib. This is BJP’s sinister plan. I had sounded alert on him 2 months ago.”

Turns out, BJP's Deep Sidhu & his followers were the ones who tried to siege Red Fort & hoisted Nishan Sahib.



This is BJP's sinister plan. I had sounded alert on him 2 months ago (check tweet below)



#भाजपा_का_किसानों_पर_हमला https://t.co/eaMceM52Og pic.twitter.com/dp6rwziDAU — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 26, 2021

AAP spokesperson, Harjot Singh Bains, said, "Miscreants like Deep Sidhu has harmed this pious movement of the peasantry.”

Miscreants like Deep Sidhu has harmed this pious movement of peasantry.



Farmer Organisations have already discarded him and many have raised suspicions on his being an agent of agencies. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) January 26, 2021

Notably, the Nishan Sahib is a symbol of Sikh religion. It is a triangular flag that symbolises the presence of the Khalsa and hence is hoisted at every Gurdwara premises.

A video of Sidhu had previously gone viral during the beginning of the protests where he was seen explaining the concerns of the farmers to a police officer. He then emerged as an important voice of the agitation against the farm laws, ever since they were passed in September this year.

Sidhu, who hails from Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district, has studied law and did a bit of modelling before trying his hand at acting. Sidhu is known to be close to the entire Deol family, especially Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, who is now BJP MP from Gurdaspur. Sidhu even campaigned for Sunny Deol in the 2019 elections.

Protesters, who were part of the tractory rally entered Delhi's Red Fort and waved their flags from the ramparts after clashing with the police near Delhi’s ITO. They were later removed from the premises.

