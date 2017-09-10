Hoffenheim upset Bayern 2-0 in German Bundesliga

Berlin, Sep 10 (IANS) German football club Hoffenheim inflicted Bayern Munich the first loss of the season while Mainz came from behind to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 at the third round in Bundesliga.

A brace from Mark Uth helped Hoffenheim to shock reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich with a 0-2 loss on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, things started as expected as Bayern Munich took the reins from the kick-off to collect their first chance of the game through Robert Lewandowski, who rattled the woodwork in the opening period.

As the match progressed, Hoffenheim took over and marked the opener with 27 minutes played when Mark Uth utilised a quick throw-in from Andrej Kramaric to beat onrushing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern tried to respond but Kingsley Coman's effort missed the target from the edge of the box before Uth wrapped up his brace in the 51st minute after tapping home Steven Zuber's build up work to put the result beyond doubt.

The "Bavarians" lacked in penetration and were unable to reduce the arrears as the defending champions suffer their first loss while Hoffenheim recorded their second victories.

Mainz secured their first win of the season as goals from Yoshinori Muto, Abdou Diallo and Suat Serder were enough to edge winless Bayer Leverkusen 3-1.

Both sides staged an evenly balanced first half yet Mainz were able to grab the first chance of the game when Danny Lazat came close to open the scoring with 19 minutes into the game.

Leverkusen staged a clinical chance conversion and shocked the hosts with the opener as Dominik Kohr made the most of Wendell's assist to break the deadlock with 22 minutes played.

The "Werkself" should have doubled the lead two minutes later but Lazat blocked Kevin Volland's shot on target at the last possible moment.

Leverkusen dictated the pace on the pitch, still Mainz levelled the scores out of the blue when Muto capitalized on a cross from Daniel Brosinski to slot home with a sideways scissor-kick just before the break.

The hosts gained momentum after the restart and turned the tides through Abdou Diallo, who headed home Levin Oeztunali's free kick inside the box in the 57th minute.

Heiko Herrlich's men handed over control and got punished in the 71st minute after Mainz' Suat Serder slotted home Oeztunali's second assist of the day to make it 3-1 on the scoreboards.

Leverkusen tried to pull one back but Stefan Kiessling's header missed the target in the dying minutes of the game.

With the result, Mainz reaped their first three points while Leverkusen remain winless three rounds into the Bundesliga season.

Elsewhere, front-runners Borussia Dortmund failed to extend their lead atop the standings as the "BVB" were held to a goalless draw by ten-men Freiburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt wrapped up their first victory owing to Kevin-Prince Boateng's sole goal of the game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Alfred Finnbogason's hat-trick provided Augsburg a 3-0 victory over Cologne, who suffered their third loss in as many games.

Wolfsburg shared the spoils with newly promoted Hannover as Martin Harnik cancelled out Daniel Didavi's opener for the "Wolves".

--IANS

sam/vt