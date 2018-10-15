Hodor spin-off will be quite boring: GoT star Kristian Nairn

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Hodor's death in "Game of Thrones" was quite heart-breaking for fans of the fantasy series across the world, but Kristian Nairn feels it summed up the character's journey perfectly. The actor is tight-lipped about making an appearance in the show's final season, but dismissed the idea of a spin-off around the life of the gentle giant.

"A spin-off on Hodor? No. I think if he only says Hodor, it will be quite boring. I like the way it (the final sequence with the character) explains why he said the words. I think it was just enough. I don't think a spin-off would do very well," Nairn told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

Hodor found popularity in India due to the fan following of "Game Of Thrones", which is based on novels by George R.R. Martin. It is a dramatic telling of a story entwined with sneaky ploys, nudity and bloodshed in a quest to claim the "Iron Throne".

In between all the slaughter and plotting in the show, Nairn emerged from the stables of Winterfell (a fictional town of the series) to make a place in the hearts of the audience as a gentle giant. And all he used to say was "Hodor".

The mystery behind his name unraveled in the sixth season. It explained the giant's past and also why he is only able to say his name, which is actually a command -- "Hold the door".

There were reports speculating that Hodor might make a special appearance in season eight, which is the final one and is set to open in 2019.

Asked about the same, the actor said with a laugh: "I am not talking about that. I can't answer that question."

But he said he is still in touch with the show's cast, which includes names like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

"I'm very good friends with the cast. We see each other all the time. We do comic-cons together. I live in Belfast where the show is filmed. It is easy for me to keep in touch with them," added the actor.

Nairn, who is also a DJ, says "Game of Thrones" changed his life for better.

"The series affected my life in so many ways. I mean, seven or eight years ago, I had never heard of Hodor and I was just working as a DJ in Belfast. Now, everything about my life is different. There is not even a single thing in my life which is the same.

"I am grateful for having played that part. It has affected my gigs in a positive way. It brought me to the world stage. People know who I am and makes it easier for me to play in different countries."

Now, the actor -- who was in India last week to perform as a DJ as part of Sunburn City Festival in Delhi and Mumbai -- is ready to step out of the "Game of Thrones" zone.

"I have just filmed a new show in the US. I can't say the name yet. It is very different from 'Game of Thrones'. It is a modern day (concept) not in the past. It is not from the fantasy universe. I have just filmed it and you will hear about it very soon," he said.

