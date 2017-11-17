Hockey World League Final: Former India Skipper Sardar Singh Dropped From 18-Man Squad

Sardar was a member of the team that won the Asia Cup last month in Dhaka but he was asked to play as the 'free man' in defence

New Delhi: Former India skipper Sardar Singh was dropped by The Hockey India (HI) Selection Committee from the 18-man squad which will take part in the upcoming Hockey World League (HWL) Final to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from December 1 to 10. Meanwhile, defender Rupinder Pal Singh and midfielder Birendra Lakra earned a comeback in the team for the tournament.

Even though Sardar was a member of the team that won the Asia Cup last month in Dhaka but he was asked to play as the ‘free man’ in defence, thus surrendering his customary playmaker’s role to Manpreet Singh, who will be leading the team.

The 2017 Khel Ratna award winner has performed rationally well in the recent past, however, it seems like that the coach Sjoerd Marijne, who took in charge just before the Asia Cup after Roelant Oltmans was sacked, doesn’t consider Sardar as part of his plan.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Akash Anil Chikte, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (C), Chinglensana Singh (VC), SK Uthappa, Sumit, Kothajit Singh

Forwards: SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh