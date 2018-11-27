Hockey World Cup 2018: Opening ceremony kicks off in Bhubaneswar

The opening ceremony of 14th edition of Men's Hockey World Cup 2018 kicked off in Odisha's Bhubaneswar today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also in attendance. The star-studded gala night was graced by performances of AR Rahman, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit at Kalinga Stadium. Top 16 teams of the world will go head to head to bag the crown of world champions. India will be aiming for their first title in 43 years. Alongside the Bollywood celebrities, over a thousand performers added to the glitz and glam.