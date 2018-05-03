Hockey stars Dharamvir, Manpreet, Savita recommended for Arjuna

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Experienced midfielder Dharamvir Singh, Manpreet Singh and Indian womens team goalkeeper Savita have been recommended for the Arjuna Award while Sanggai Ibemhal Chanu and former mens captain Bharat Chetri have been recommended for the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, Hockey India announced on Thursday

Commenting on the recommendations, Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General of Hockey India, said: "We are happy to endorse these hockey players who have immensely contributed to Indian hockey.

"They have proven their worth with significant performances that has elevated the Indian team to new heights. They have donned the India colours with pride and have given it their all to help the team win several accolades within the country and internationally.

"We at Hockey India are proud of their achievements and are happy to recommend their names for the National awards," he added.

Dharamvir Singh from Punjab formed the midfield in the Indian team and was part of the Gold Medal feat at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

He was also part of the team that participated at the 2012 London Olympics and represented the country at the 2014 men's hockey World Cup in Hague.

Manpreet Singh captained the Indian squad in the absence of P.R. Sreejesh who was injured last year.

Manpreet was part of the Asia Cup success where India beat Malaysia to lift the title. He also led the Indian Team to a bronze medal at the Odisha Men's Hockey World League Final Bhubaneswar 2017.

Indian women goalkeeper Savita has been a trusted guard in the Indian post over the past few years.

The 27-year-old from Haryana was instrumental in India's historic Asia Cup win last year where she made a stunning save in the penalty shootout that helped India beat higher ranked China in the Final.

Her performance was critical in helping India qualify for the World Cup as Continental Champions after a gap of 13 years.

Former India player Sanggai Ibemhal Chanu, recommended for the Lifetime Achievement Award, was part of the women's team that won the 2002 Commonwealth Games Gold in Manchester followed by a Silver Medal in 2006 in Melbourne.

She also significantly contributed to the team's success at the 2014 Asia Cup here where the team lifted the trophy in front of a home crowd.

Retired senior hockey coach B.S. Chauhan, recommended for the Dronacharya Award, has long served hockey as coach at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

