Hockey: PNB win men's B division title

Imphal, Jan 21 (IANS) Punjab National Bank (PNB) were crowned the winners of the 8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (B Division) after they defeated Canara Bank 2-0 in the final here on Sunday.

In the match for the third place, Central Secretariat (CS) outclassed Bengaluru Hockey Association 10-1 to finish the tournament in an impressive manner.

Both Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank went into the final in good form as they had defeated Central Secretariat and Bengaluru Hockey Association respectively in their semi-finals.

Sukhjeet Singh gave PNB a much deserved 1-0 lead in the 38th minute. Satender Dalal sealed the title for PNB with a goal in the 57th minute.

In the other match, Dharambir Yadav and Thimmanna S. Puliyanda scored a hat-trick each as CS ran riot against Bengaluru Hockey Association.

--IANS

