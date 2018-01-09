Hockey players now happy with proper facilities

Players, who are participating in the 8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (B Division), have been provided better facilities in their accommodation, after the players had complained initially over the lack of basic facilities. This change came after ANI reported the story and made the problems of the athletes heard. The players are now getting heaters, proper blankets and mattresses to sleep on. Their rooms have been turned into well-furnished and toilets are now being kept spick and span. They are now happy and have thanked the authorities for looking into their problems.