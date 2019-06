Hockey player from J-K's Budgam participates in Women National Hockey Championship

A hockey player from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam participated in Senior National Hockey Championship. Inayat Manzoor is a final year student of Government College for Women, Srinagar who has now become an attraction for budding hockey players. Manzoor, who recently returned from National Hockey Championship, said, "I didn't even know about hockey before joining Government College for Women. I hadn't even stepped out of house before going for National trials. I want to play for India in internationals."