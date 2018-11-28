Hockey Men's World Cup: Team India registers dominating victory against South Africa

Indian Hockey Team outplayed South Africa by massive 5-0 to begin the tournament. Man of the match Simranjeet Singh scored two goals for the team. Fans cheered for Men in Blue for the dominating victory. "We played well and the first victory has given us a sense of confidence, we will make sure to work hard to continue the winning streak", said Indian skipper PR Sreejesh. India will face Belgium next on December 2.