Hockey Karnataka win 5-a-side Senior Men's National C'ship

Pune [India], November 20 (ANI): Hockey Karnataka clinched the second edition of the Hockey India 5-a-side Senior Men's National Championship 2017 title after beating Hockey Haryana 4-3 in a tense penalty shootout here at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Stadium, Balewadi on Sunday.

The final between Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Haryana kept the local spectators glued to their seats as the two teams went into a penalty shootout after 4-4 stalemate in the 30 minutes regulation time.

Though Hockey Karnataka had made a strong start with KR Bharath (7') and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (11') giving their team a 2-0 lead, Vishal Dahiya's 12th minute goal reduced the goal deficit for Hockey Haryana. KP Somaiah scored in the 15th minute to help Hockey Karnataka stay in 3-1 lead but goals by Harpal Singh (17') and Munish Rana (23') equalled the scoreboard. While GN Pruthviraj's 24th minute goal won Hockey Karnataka a 4-3 lead, Rana's 27th minute goal saw the match go into penalty shootout. Hockey Karnataka's goalkeeper Jagdeep Dayal was top notch in coming up with two brilliant saves to help his team win.

Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana emerged victories in the second edition of the Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship (Women) after a nail-biting Final against Hockey Maharashtra.

The Hockey Haryana girls held sway right from the start with Rani and Monika scoring as early as 1st and 3rd minute to gain a 2-0 lead. H Lalruatfeli (5' and 14') scored twice for Hockey Maharashtra while Aishwarya Chavan (24') scored once but a strong overall display of attack and defence saw Hockey Haryana through with Rani (13') and Navneet (22') taking the final score line to 4-3.

In the Women's bronze medal match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Punjab 6-4. Uttar Pradesh Hockey were quick to get off the blocks with a 2-0 lead via Shreya Singh (2') and Vandana Katariya (3'). Hockey Punjab, though, were quick to equalize with Pooja Rani (6') and Reena Rani (7'). The teams were on par with each other ensuring a close encounter. The first period ended in Uttar Pradesh Hockey's favour as Preeti Dubey struck twice in the 7th and 10th minute. For Hockey Punjab, Gurpreet Kaur scored the third goal in the 9th minute. Only a minute into the second period Hockey Punjab equalled 4-4 when Pooja Rani (11') scored. But it was Shreya Singh's 17th and 27th minute goals that helped Uttar Pradesh Hockey end their campaign with the Bronze Medal.

In the Men's bronze medal match, backed by a boisterous home crowd, hosts Hockey Maharashtra beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 6-4. Devindar Walmiki continued his fine form in the tournament as he pumped three goals for the host team in the 19th, 28th and 29th minutes while Vikram Pillay too (7', 14') scored twice to help the team win. For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Sumit Kumar (11'), Raj Kumar Pal (12'), Ajay Yadav (26, 30') were the goal scorers.(ANI)