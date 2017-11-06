Hockey India rewards Indian eves post Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 1 Lakh each to the 18-member Indian women's team, as well as for the chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, following the team's Asia Cup 2017 success.

Meanwhile, Hockey India has also announced the cash price of Rs 50,000 each for the support staff who were part of the team's victory.

The team defeated China 5-4 in a nail-biting final which went into a penalty shootout where Rani scored in sudden death and goalkeeper Savita made a brilliant save after the two teams were at a 4-4 deadlock after five penalty shootout attempts.

"This is truly a commendable achievement by the Indian women's team bringing back the Asia Cup after 13 years. They have shown great spirit and determination to win this tournament and have rightfully qualified for the World Cup next year as Continental Champions. Hockey India congratulates Captain Rani and the entire team, including the support staff and coaching staff for this victory. We are extremely proud of this win and wish them the very best for future tournaments," stated Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India.

This incredible victory ensured India earn the 2018 Women's World Cup berth as continental champions. The victory comes after 13 years as the Indian Team had last won the Asia Cup held in New Delhi in 2004.

India showcased incredible form throughout the tournament as they won all their matches beating higher ranked China (World No.8) and Japan (World No.11). The team scored a total 28 goals and conceded only five goals in the entire tournament, proving their domination right from the first match where they beat Singapore 10-0 in the Pool stage.(ANI)