Hockey India names probables for women's national camp

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member core list of probables for the upcoming Indian womens national camp to be held at the Sports Authority of India's Bengaluru campus from November 12-30.

"The core group continues to remain the same while we have brought in a few younger players who have shown good performances in the domestic events. We also have women who have done well at the Youth Olympic Games and it is encouraging to have a strong pool of players who are pushing each other for a place in the team. During this three-week national camp, we will focus more on strength and conditioning, agility and emphasis on keeping up the fitness levels," chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said in a statement.

The list of probables:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Sonal Minj

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Chanu Phukhrambam, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha, Salima Tete

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Neha Goyal, Udita, Jyoti, Anuja Singh, Shyama Tidgam, Sonika, Karishma Yadav

Forwards: Rani, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Reena Khokhar, Leelavathy Mallamada

--IANS

ajb/vm