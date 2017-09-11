Hockey India names 37-member Jr. men's core group

Lucknow [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday announced a 37-Member core group for the junior men's national coaching camp which will take place at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) later this month to prepare for the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup.

During the course of the camp, selection trials will be conducted under the purview of Hockey India's Director, High Performance, David John and Junior men's team head coach Jude Felix, to pick the 18-member squad for the Sultan of Johor Cup which will take place from October 22 to October 29 in Malaysia.

The group will work on important aspects of the game like their speed, agility, skill and understanding of the game along with team-play keeping in mind the prestigious 2020 Junior World Cup where the team will be defending their coveted crown.

"We have worked very hard in identifying the Junior Men's Core Group in the past few months to carry on our development process which has given us a strong pool of players who can represent the country at the biggest stage. We believe that these players have the attributes required to go on and compete in India in future international tournaments. Our main focus right now is to train them and select the best to play at the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia next month under the guidance of Coach Jude Felix," said David John, Director, High Performance, Hockey India.

The coaching camp will begin from September 11 and is scheduled to run till October 17.

Junior Men Core Probables:

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Tanuj Gulia, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, AS Sentamizh Arasu

Defenders: Suman Beck, Harmanjit Singh, Mandeep Mor, Mohd Faraz, Prince, Pratap Lakra

Midfielders: Varinder Singh, Sunny Malik, Vishal Antil, Yashdeep Siwach, Vishal Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akshay Avasthi, Sukhjeet Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Shilanand Lakra, Jai Prakash Patel, Dilpreet Singh, Mohd Saif Khan, Raushan Kumar, Abhishek, Shivam Anand, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Mohd Alishan, Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Rahul, Anand Kumar Bara, Rahul Shinde, Venkatesh Kenche, Kishore Arya, Iktidar Ishrat.(ANI)