Hockey India names 33 players for Women's National Camp

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 33 players for the Indian women's national camp, which is slated to be held in Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru from November 26.

The players will report to chief coach Harendra Singh and will train together till December 23.

The women's team recently created history as they won the Asia Cup 2017 by beating China in the finals. Their exuberant performance not only won them the qualification for Women's World Cup to be played in London next year but it also helped them climb up the FIH World Ranking to a commendable 10th place.

But the team does not want to rest on the laurels of the Asia Cup.

Chief Coach Harendra Singh said, "2018 is a very crucial year for Indian hockey. Through our performance in Asia Cup we climbed the world ranking but Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup are big tournaments and our training is focused on doing well in these events."

The team's aim will be to finish on the podium in at least the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games and the chief coach emphasized that the national camp will be all about improving speed and strength.

"Our aim is to finish in the Final of the Commonwealth Games and also qualify for the 2020 Olympics by winning the Asian Games. The Coaching staff has identified the team's short comings during Asia Cup and we will work on improving in those areas. Another important aspect will be improving our speed and strength during this month-long camp. We will also be testing a few junior players and see how they keep up with the demands of Senior Women's Hockey," Singh added.

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Swati

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, P Sushila Chanu, Sunita Lakra, Gurjit Kaur, Hnialum Lal Ruat Feli, Navdeep Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Neelu Dadiya

Midfielders: Namita Toppo, Nikki Pradhan, Deepika, Karishma Yadav, Renuka Yadav, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Lilima Minz, Neha Goyal ,Udita ,M Lily Chanu , Nilanjali Rai

Forwards: Rani, Vandana Katariya, Preeti Dubey, Reena Khokhar, Anupa Barla, Sonika, Lalremsiami, Poonam Rani, Navneet Kaur, Navpreet Kaur. (ANI)