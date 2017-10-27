Hockey India names 33 players for junior women's camp

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday named 33 players for the junior women's national camp, beginning October29 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru.

The players will report to junior women's coach Baljeet Singh and will train together till December 16.

Among the national campers Bichu Devi Kharibam, Salima Tete, Asmita Barla, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Choudhary, Mahima Choudhary, Suman Devi Thoudam, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan were part of the India 'A' Team that participated in the recently-held Australian Hockey League (AHL) in Perth.

The list also includes forward Lalremsiami who is presently with the Women's Team representing India at the Women's Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan.

"We have quite a few girls who played at the AHL while Lalremsiami will join the camp after the Women's Asia Cup. Though we don't play an immediate tournament, the focus is on the qualifying tournaments in 2019 for the next Junior World Cup and the national camps hence forth will be focused on this target and we want to ensure we achieve the qualification," stated Baljeet Singh, junior women's coach.

Speaking of the team's recent exploits at the AHL, Singh said, "AHL was a big exposure for the team whose average age was 17.3 years while the other teams had players between 23-24 years of age. Playing against top quality Australian teams who play with a lot of speed, the girls could understand the requirements of playing under pressure at the international level. Though we didn't win many matches, the girls gradually improved through the tournament and we ended up with one win and one draw. Considering it was the first big tournament for many girls, I am satisfied with how they played. Now, as a Coach I know the areas that need work during the upcoming camp and the girls too are aware of what's needed to win matches at the top level," he expressed.

Goalkeepers: Khushboo, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Chanchal

Defenders: Priyanka, Salima Tete, Asmita Barla, Alka Dung Dung, Umra, Gagandeep Kaur, Antim, Manisha Chauhan, Ishika Choudhary, Supriya Mundu.

Midfielders: Mahima Chaudhary , Suman Devi Thoudam, Sunita , Mariana Kujur, Jyoti , Manju Chorsiya, Baljeet Kaur, Sadhna Senger , Jiwan Kishori Toppo , Primanjali Toppo.

Forwards: Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, Deepika Soreng , Mumtaz Khan , Lal Rindiki , Amrinder Kaur, Janhabi Pradhan, Yogita Bora, Amritpal Kaur , Reet. (ANI)