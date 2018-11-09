Hockey India name junior national camp probables

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Hockey India on Friday named the 34-member list of core probables for the upcoming Indian junior men's national camp which starts at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Bengaluru campus on November 11.

The players will report to coach Jude Felix for the four-week camp that concludes on December 15.

The list includes players from the Indian junior team that participated in the recent Sultan of Johor Cup in October where they took the silver medal.

The India colts showed zeal in the tournament in Malaysia where they beat the hosts 2-1, New Zealand 7-1, Japan 1-0, Australia 5-4 and narrowly lost to Britain 2-3 in the round robin as well as the final.

Goalkeepers Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Pawan, Kamalbir Singh have been called up while defenders Suman Beck, Mohd Faraz, Sanjay, Somjeet, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Prince, Varinder Singh, Cyril Lugun have been named in the core group.

Midfielders Akshay Awasthi, Xess Gregory, Yashdeep Siwach, Harmanjit Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Niraj Kumar Waribam, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Haspreet Singh have been asked to report for camp. The forwards who have been called up includes Sudeep Chirmako, Maninder Singh, Gursahabjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Abhilash Stalin C, Abhishek, H Mani Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand and Rahul Kumar Rajbhar.

"It is rewarding for some of these players to have received a call up for the ongoing senior camp in Bhubaneswar and I am sure it will benefit them and give them good exposure. Most of these players have been in the Junior Core group over the past 15 months and have shown great progress," Felix said in a statement.

"We did well at the Sultan of Johor Cup having beaten defending Champions Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand among other strong teams. Those players who are currently with the senior team will return from Bhubaneswar on 23 November and join the junior camp here. We will continue to focus on fitness and improving our overall performance during the five-week camp," he added.

Probables:

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Pawan, Kamalbir Singh.

Defenders: Suman Beck, Mohd Faraz, Sanjay, Somjeet, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Prince, Varinder Singh, Lugun Cyril.

Midfielders: Akshay Awasthi, Xess Gregory, Yashdeep Siwach, Harmanjit Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Niraj Kumar Waribam, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Haspreet Singh.

Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Maninder Singh, Gursahabjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Abhilash Stalin, Abhishek, H. Mani Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Shilanand Lakra, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar.

