Hockey India mourns former India women's coach

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Hockey India on Wednesday condoled the death of former national women's coach P.P. Antony.

Antony passed away in Thrissur, Kerala, on Tuesday. He was 68.

Under Antony, the Indian junior women's team won a four-nation tournament in 1999 and finished third at the Junior Asia Cup. He took over as the coach of the senior national team in 2001.

He also trained and taught coaches at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru.

"Antony was a very able coach, a disciplinarian and, under him, the Indian Women's team achieved good results. It brings me immense grief that he is no longer with us today," Hockey India President Mariamma Koshy said in a statement.

"On behalf of Hockey India, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Antony's family -- his wife Beena and son Francis. I pray that his family is given the strength to cope with this loss," the statement added.

--IANS

ajb/dg