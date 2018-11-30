Hockey India invites Glenn Turner for women's strikers camp

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) As part of their preparations for the Olympic Qualifiers, Hockey India has invited former Australian striker Glenn Turner to work with the womens hockey team strikers in a special camp starting December 1 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru, it was announced on Friday.

The Canberra Hockey star who was part of the World Cup-winning Australian squad in 2010 and 2014, will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday night for the eight-day national camp.

Speaking about the camp, coach Sjoerd Marijne said: "It is good for our strikers to use the experience of Glenn Turner. As a striker, his positioning in the circle was critical for his team scoring goals and the positioning of strikers is one of the key areas we want to improve on."

Marijne further emphasised that the camp will also help build leadership among the players.

"Glenn is someone who has experienced the pressure of performing top level hockey and he was part of the Australia's leadership group and often worked with younger players in his team. We will ask him to share his experience as a leader too and I am sure our strikers can benefit immensely from this camp," added Marijne.

The players named for the strikers camp include Skipper Rani, Youth Olympic Games silver medallist Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Priyanka Wankhede, Preeti Dubey, Mumtaz Khan, Jyoti, Poonam Rani and Leelavathy Mallamada.

--IANS

gau/sed