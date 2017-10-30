Hockey India congratulates Savita on completing 150 international caps

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday congratulated Indian women's cricket team goalkeeper Savita for achieving the milestone of playing 150 international matches for the country today.

She accomplished this distinction in India's second Pool A match against China at the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2017 in Kakamigahara, Japan.

After her debut at the Spar Cup Four Nations Tournament in Durban, South Africa in 2009, Savita has come up the ranks and has cemented her place in the team with top-quality performance over the years.

It was her age-defying performance and good skill work as goalkeeper and sharp presence of mind during her junior days that caught the attention of the selectors and she was given a chance to play for the senior squad.

She was adjudged the `Goalkeeper of the Tournament` at the Hockey World League Round 2 in Canada earlier this year and was also part of the team that won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy last year.

Savita had made two crucial saves in the penalty shoot-out game to hand India the bronze medal in the eighth edition of the Women's Asia Cup which was held in Malaysia in 2013. The 27-year-old from Haryana was the member of the Indian team that participated at the Rio Olympics 2016.

Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India, congratulated Savita on her 150th international appearance.

He said, "Savita has been a role model and an integral part of the women's team that has improved over the years and even qualified for the Olympics after a gap of 36 years. Her performances are inspiring and I would like to congratulate her on completing 150 matches for India. I wish her the very best for the future and keep up the good work." (ANI)