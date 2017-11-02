Hockey Asia Cup: Indian eves to take on Kazakhstan in quarters

Kakamigahara [Japan], November 2 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team will aim to book their place in the semi-finals of the 2017 Asia Cup when they take on Kazakhstan in their last eight clash here at the Kakamigahara Kawasaki Stadium later today.

India had finished the group stage at the top of four-team Pool A, with three wins from as many games.

On Tuesday, the Indian team continued their winning form as they defeated Malaysia 2-0 in their final group match to register their third consecutive win and finish as table toppers with nine points.

Earlier, Indian had kicked off their campaign with a thumping 10-0 win over Singapore before easing past China 4-1 in their second game.

In the other quarterfinals, China will take on Thailand, South Korea will meet Singapore and Japan will face Malaysia.(ANI)