Hockey Asia Cup 2017: Korea outclass China 4-1 to reach Super 4s

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 16 (NI): Defending champions Korea produced a superior performance as they outclassed China 4-1 in their Hockey Asia Cup 2017 encounter here at the Moulana Bhashani Hockey National Stadium last evening.

Though the first quarter began with the two teams showcasing skill and strategy that was on par with each other, Korea drew the first blood to put pressure on Chinese defence. It was Jonghyun Jang who successfully converted a penalty corner to fetch Korea a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

The second quarter saw some tense moments with China missing out on crucial chances. It was not until the 38th minute when Talake Du scored an equalizer through a penalty corner.

Jonghyun Jang scored his second goal of the match in the 43rd minute through another penalty corner and took a 2-1 lead. The defending champs built on their momentum with two more goals in the final quarter via field goal by Seongkyu Kim (47') followed by Jihun Yang (57') successful penalty corner to win the match.

With the win, Korea made it to the Super 4s stage and will play top-ranked India on Wednesday while Pakistan will take on Malaysia as the tournament inches closer to an exciting title clash on October 22.(ANI)