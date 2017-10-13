Hockey Asia Cup 2017: India look to carry on momentum against B'desh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 13 (ANI): Boosted by a thumping win over Japan, the Indian men's hockey team will look to continue their momentum when they take on hosts Bangladesh in their second Pool A match of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

India will aim to polish their skills further before heading into their final preliminary clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Earlier, India started off their campaign with a 5-1 win over Japan here at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Wednesday.

S.V. Sunil (3'), Lalit Upadhyay (22'), Ramandeep Singh (33'), and Harmanpreet Singh (35', 48') were the goal-scorers for India as they emerged victorious.

It was also a winning debut for Sjoerd Marijne as the national coach.

The Asia Cup is India's only tournament prior to the year-ending FIH Hockey World League Finals. (ANI)