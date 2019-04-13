'Hobbs and Shaw' trailer to be launched in 10 Indian languages

Makers of 'Hobbs and Shaw' are going all out to woo their Indian audience, and will soon release the trailer in 10 Indian languages to cater to the local audience. Universal Pictures India will release the trailer in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali and Bhojpuri. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted this information today. "Universal Pictures India goes all out to promote FastAndFurious-HobbsAndShaw in India... Launch trailer in 10 local languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Bengali... 2 Aug 2019 release... New posters," the tweet read. The film critic also unveiled four new posters of the film featuring lead actors Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and Vanessa Kirby.