HM Shah holds high-level meeting to review flood situation in parts of country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a high-level meeting to review the current flood situation in different parts of the country. He also reviewed the preparedness of the states and central ministries or agencies concerned to deal with the situation. India Metrological Department (IMD) informed that during the last 3-4 days, Assam and Bihar have got excessive rainfall with extremely heavy downpour. Heavy rain fall is expected in these two states in the next 48 hours.