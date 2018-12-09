HM Rajnath Singh visits Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari Temple

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reached Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan on Sunday. He offered prayers at Bankey Bihari Temple and took the blessings of Lord Krishna. While interacting with the mediapersons, he reacted on the elections in different states and showed his confidence of winning elections. Reacting on country's security the Union Home Minister asserted that India has now became a powerful nation, it is also a fastest growing economy of the world. "Nobody can dare to attack on India," said Singh.