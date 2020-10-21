HM Amit Shah addresses the Police Commemoration Day Parade; pays homage to COVID warriors

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Police Commemoration Day Parade at National Police Memorial in New Delhi. He paid his tribute to the front-line workers who lost their lives in the line of duty including both COVID warriors and the braves who were killed in Galwan Valley by the Chinese troops in Ladakh.

The day is observed to remember the sacrifice made by India's police forces while performing their duties for the nation.

"During our battle against COVID-19, 343 police personnel lost their lives while serving the nation as Corona Warriors, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his address.

