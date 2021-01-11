HLL, a govt PSU, to procure Covid-19 vaccine

Representative image

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): HLL Lifecare Limited, a Government of India enterprise, is going to be the procurement agency to buy vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for the vaccination drive.

HLL Lifecare Ltd has purchased 1.10 crore doses of Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield at Rs 200 per dose. There's a commitment to purchase a further quantity of 450 lakh doses of Covishield by April 2021 at Rs 200 per dose plus GST, according to a letter comfort from HLL Lifecare Ltd to SII Pvt Ltd through Serum Institute Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

Serum Institute of India (SII) officials confirmed on Monday that they have received a purchase order from the Government of India for 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16. The decision was taken at a meeting on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and the preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease.

Earlier, Emergency Use Authorisation or Accelerated Approval has been granted by the National Regulator for two vaccines-- Covishield and Covaxin-- which have established safety and immunogenicity. (ANI)