Hizbul Mujahideen is marching to its grave: Kashmir's once-feared terror group is roiled by infighting, low on resources and lacking local leadership

From his home in the little mountain village of Liver, Naseer Ahmad Khan has begun gathering an army: Porters, carpenters, masons, mule-drivers, who will later this month march into the great mountains above Pahalgam to the ring of remote military outposts set up to guard the pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine.

The work is hard " and dangerous. Labour contractors like Naseer Ahmad are seen by jihadists as collaborators; some have been tortured, even executed.

But Naseer Ahmad is different: his father is Ghulam Nabi Khan, the military chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen, once Kashmir's largest jihadist group. From his home in Rawalpindi, in Pakistan, Khan has presided over the Hizb's war against India since 2008, the last man standing, almost, of a generation of jihadists who once came close to seizing Kashmir.

The strange story of father and son helps us understand why, even as a new generation of Kashmiris is joining the jihad, the Hizb is marching towards its grave.

In the past two weeks alone, a record numbers of Hizbul cadre " many young recruits who have joined in recent months " have been killed in police-led operations.

New Delhi is cheering, but this might not prove to be good news for India.

Born around 1950 the village of Liver, near Pahalgam, to orchard-owning farmers, Khan was part of the first generation of Kashmiri Muslims to be empowered by State-provided public education.

Following an education at a government-run high school in Sirigufwara, not far from Liver, Khan went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in the Arts from the Government Degree College in Khanabal, near Anantnag.

To most local people, he seemed destined for a job as a petty bureaucrat, a coveted position. Then, the course of his life changed.

Islamism had, in the 1970s, begun to emerge as a language of protest against India and the increasingly kleptocratic political system it sustained in Kashmir.

Kashmir's Jamaat-e-Islami, scholar Yoginder Sikand has recorded, used networks of schools and mosques to propagate the idea India was determined "to destroy the Islamic identity of the Kashmiris, through Hinduising the school syllabus and spreading immorality and vice among the youth."

In the summer of 1973, the discovery of a dusty colonial-era encyclopedia in Anantnag's public library, bearing an archangel Gabriel dictating the text of the Quran to the Prophet, sparked off widespread rioting. Local clerics demanded its its author be hanged, a demand hard to meet, scholar Katherine Frank wryly observed "since Arthur Mee had died in England in 1943."

For Khan, the riots marked the beginning of a lifelong involvement in Islamist politics. Though he does not appear to have joined in Jamaat-e-Islami organisational politics, he became active in Islamist opposition circles in southern Kashmir.

Then, in 1987, the National Conference " with then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's blessings " rigged state elections to ensure the defeat of the new Islamist-led Opposition coalition, the Muslim United Front (MUF). Khan was among many MUF activists " alongside his boss in the Hizb, Muhammad Yusuf Shah " who ended up in prison.

Emerging from jail in 1989, Khan crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to train at the many Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Directorate-administered camps which had sprung up in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). His brother, Nisar Ahmad Khan " slain in 1999 " also travelled to the camps for training.

Khan returned in 1990, now using the alias "Saifullah Khalid." Ten years later, he was commanding the Hizbul Mujahideen's operations across Kashmir.

The ground beneath Khan's feet, though, had begun to shift. In 1997, the head of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, called for an end to "gun culture", using language that spoke for the growing frustration of Islamists with a war that had reached a grim, pointless cul-de-sac.

Fair elections and democratic politics had resumed in Kashmir in 1996. Large numbers of yesterday's jihadists " once politicians themselves " wanted a deal with India.

In the autumn of 2000, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government ordered the Research and Analysis Wing to begin secret peace negotiations with senior Hizb commander Abdul Majid Dar. Politicians like secessionist leader Abdul Gani Lone " legislator Sajad Lone's father " quietly helped the process along.

Story continues