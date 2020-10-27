Hizbul Chief, Tiger Menon in MHA’s ‘Designated Terrorists’ List

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday, 26 October, declared eighteen individuals as “designated terrorists” under the provisions of the UAPA 1967.



Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Sallahuddin, Indian Mujahideen's founder Riyaz Bhatkal, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’a brother Anees Ibrahim as well as his right-hand Chhota Shakeel, and Tiger Memon were among those in the list.





Reinforcing commitment of strengthening national security and its policy of zero tolerance to terrorism, the Government has declared eighteen more individuals as designated terrorists, under provisions of UAPA Act 1967 (as amended in 2019), the Home Ministry order stated.

It further said:

"“The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has unequivocally reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to fight terrorism. By invoking the said amended provision, the Central Government designated four individuals in September 2019 and nine individuals in July 2020 as terrorists.”"

The list also includes: LeT's Yusuf Muzammil accused in 26/11 Mumbai attack, Abdur Rehman Makki - Brother-in-law of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, Yusuf Azhar involved in 1999 Kandahar lC-814 hijacking, Tiger Memon who hatched a conspiracy of Bombay Blast and Chhota Shakeel, Md. Iqbal, Shabandri Mohammed Iqbal, Iqbal Bhatkal- Pakistan based Co-founder of the terrorist organization, Indian Mujahideen (IM).

“These individuals are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country,” the Home Ministry order reads.

These individuals are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilizing the country," the Home Ministry order reads.