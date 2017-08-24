'The Hitman's Bodyguard' script truly action-packed: Grey Powell

Los Angeles, Aug 24 (IANS) Stunt coordinator Greg Powell says working on "The Hitman's Bodyguard" was fun and challenging.

"The script was truly action-packed and the sheer number of different stunts was quite exciting for me," Powell said in a statement.

"The biggest challenge was that with so many fights throughout the story, we had to find a way to keep each one fresh, different and fun," he added.

Written by Tom O'Conner and directed by Patrick Hughes, "The Hitman's Bodyguard" is being brought to India by MVP Entertainment. It will release on Friday.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson.

It revolves around a relentless bodyguard and a manipulative assassin, usually pitted against each other, to spend a widely outrageous 24 hours and are forced to work together to defeat a callous and horrid Eastern European Dictator.

As the film had complex choreography, the crew had to double the number of stunt cars. Cars seen in the film range from luxury speedsters to commuter classics, with the list including the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5 V8, Audi A6 3.2, BMW 530, Cadillac Escalade, Volkswagen Touran police cruiser, Jeep Cherokee, the electric Smart car, as well as a Triumph motorbike.

"We've got cars, motorbikes, SUVs, police cars and even speedboats racing through the canals of Amsterdam - which is something you've probably never seen on film," Powell said.

