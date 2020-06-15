‘Hit-Wicket’ & ‘Patna Fail’ - How Indian Media Failed Sushant

(Trigger Warning: Suicide)

On 14 June, the news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death by suicide shocked the country. The 34-year-old actor, last seen in Chhichhore, had been found dead by the Mumbai police at his residence in Bandra.

Social media, WhatsApp, news websites, TV channels... the news was everywhere. As is the nature of ‘news’, COVID-19 was temporarily put on the back burner, and Sushant’s death was being widely reported. Except, there wasn’t much to ‘widely’ report and that’s exactly where the Indian media grossly faltered.

Language

Soon after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death spread like wildfire, netizens took to Twitter to point out a basic flaw in the language being used. Apparently, some media outlets were using the words ‘committed suicide’, instead of ‘died by suicide.’

Absolutely EVERY media outlet reporting it as 'committed', not 'death by suicide', or 'killed himself'.



Please put the minimal effort to report using the right language, media folks!!



— Paras (@WiseDonkay) June 14, 2020

On the surface, both the phrases might seem harmlessly interchangeable but the difference in both their implications is vast. ‘Committed suicide’ has criminal undertones and is a direct product of Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which, until very recently, considered failed suicide attempts a criminal activity. The Mental Health Care Act 2017 repealed Section 309 of the IPC.

'Commit' connotes crime.

Suicide is not a crime.

That's why died by suicide/killed self is better.

Telling people how it happened is triggering. We also shouldn't be telling others how to.



So.









— Ragamalika (@rgmlk) June 14, 2020

Not to forget the fact that suicide and mental illnesses have a lot of stigmas attached to them and such irresponsible coverage only adds to that phenomenon.

Insensitive Headlines

The sensational TV headlines that cropped up in the aftermath of Sushant’s death were even more disappointing.

One particular media outlet, Aaj Tak, as pointed out by many users on social media, used extremely insensitive headlines like this one that employed a distasteful cricket pun: “Aise kaise ‘hit-wicket’ ho gaye Sushant?”

Me: Can Indian Media stoop any lower?



Aaj Tak: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/PAIIbADzA8



— Nirmala Tai (@vishj05) June 14, 2020

Zee News, another Indian media channel, used a similarly offensive headline that read: “Patna ka Sushant Mumbai mein fail kyu? (Why did Patna’s Sushant fail in Mumbai)”

These headlines are not just tone-deaf, they’re also highly disrespectful and prove something we already know about the Indian television media - their chase for eyeballs and TRPs. And this isn’t something previously unheard of. In 2018, the Indian media was accused of irresponsible reportage of late Bollywood actor Sridevi’s death as well.

At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

Clearly, a lot of these mainstream media outlets care very little about respecting the deceased but what about those who are still alive? Do they not deserve to mourn in peace?

Soon after the news of Sushant’s death was confirmed, Aaj Tak reporters headed straight to Sushant’s parents’ house in Patna and started interviewing his father on camera. Sushant’s family was visibly grieving, his father was SOBBING, but these so-called journalists showed zero empathy.

This is the level of Indian media. pic.twitter.com/RY8L8XTLZP — chikoo (@tweeterrant) June 14, 2020

Moreover, the footage of Sushant’s father crying was packaged like it was part of some tragic Indian soap. WTF???

(Watch from 2.44)

Hurling mikes on Father and Uncle of #SushanthSinghRajput and asking them question??? SERIOUSLY?? @IndiaToday @aajtak Don't you fucking care about privacy and grief of a family who's son has just left the world?

Media is a cancer and no less than vultures. Too insensitive pic.twitter.com/gtpYlyP16U

— No One and 3,508 others (@Cric_Freaky) June 14, 2020