‘Hit-Wicket’ & ‘Patna Fail’ - How Indian Media Failed Sushant

(Trigger Warning: Suicide)
On 14 June, the news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death by suicide shocked the country. The 34-year-old actor, last seen in Chhichhore, had been found dead by the Mumbai police at his residence in Bandra.
Social media, WhatsApp, news websites, TV channels... the news was everywhere. As is the nature of ‘news’, COVID-19 was temporarily put on the back burner, and Sushant’s death was being widely reported. Except, there wasn’t much to ‘widely’ report and that’s exactly where the Indian media grossly faltered.
Language
Soon after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death spread like wildfire, netizens took to Twitter to point out a basic flaw in the language being used. Apparently, some media outlets were using the words ‘committed suicide’, instead of ‘died by suicide.’
#YouAreNotAlone pic.twitter.com/3QZDg0VR4X— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 14, 2020
Absolutely EVERY media outlet reporting it as 'committed', not 'death by suicide', or 'killed himself'.— Paras (@WiseDonkay) June 14, 2020
Please put the minimal effort to report using the right language, media folks!!
On the surface, both the phrases might seem harmlessly interchangeable but the difference in both their implications is vast. ‘Committed suicide’ has criminal undertones and is a direct product of Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which, until very recently, considered failed suicide attempts a criminal activity. The Mental Health Care Act 2017 repealed Section 309 of the IPC.
'Commit' connotes crime.— Ragamalika (@rgmlk) June 14, 2020
Suicide is not a crime.
That's why died by suicide/killed self is better.
Telling people how it happened is triggering. We also shouldn't be telling others how to.
So.
Not to forget the fact that suicide and mental illnesses have a lot of stigmas attached to them and such irresponsible coverage only adds to that phenomenon.
Insensitive Headlines
The sensational TV headlines that cropped up in the aftermath of Sushant’s death were even more disappointing.
One particular media outlet, Aaj Tak, as pointed out by many users on social media, used extremely insensitive headlines like this one that employed a distasteful cricket pun: “Aise kaise ‘hit-wicket’ ho gaye Sushant?”
Me: Can Indian Media stoop any lower?— Nirmala Tai (@vishj05) June 14, 2020
Aaj Tak: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/PAIIbADzA8
Zee News, another Indian media channel, used a similarly offensive headline that read: “Patna ka Sushant Mumbai mein fail kyu? (Why did Patna’s Sushant fail in Mumbai)”
Shame on this reporting.#indianmedia #ShameOnMedia pic.twitter.com/FVuUlOMDoX— Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) June 14, 2020
These headlines are not just tone-deaf, they’re also highly disrespectful and prove something we already know about the Indian television media - their chase for eyeballs and TRPs. And this isn’t something previously unheard of. In 2018, the Indian media was accused of irresponsible reportage of late Bollywood actor Sridevi’s death as well.
At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve.— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020
Clearly, a lot of these mainstream media outlets care very little about respecting the deceased but what about those who are still alive? Do they not deserve to mourn in peace?
Soon after the news of Sushant’s death was confirmed, Aaj Tak reporters headed straight to Sushant’s parents’ house in Patna and started interviewing his father on camera. Sushant’s family was visibly grieving, his father was SOBBING, but these so-called journalists showed zero empathy.
This is the level of Indian media. pic.twitter.com/RY8L8XTLZP— chikoo (@tweeterrant) June 14, 2020
Moreover, the footage of Sushant’s father crying was packaged like it was part of some tragic Indian soap. WTF???
(Watch from 2.44)
#SushantSinghRajput | एक मुस्कुराता चेहरा जो रुलाकर चला गया! #SpecialReport @AnjanaOmKashyap— AajTak (@aajtak) June 14, 2020
पूरा कार्यक्रम https://t.co/x4vkkVPZnQ pic.twitter.com/n7rJEXYU3Z
Hurling mikes on Father and Uncle of #SushanthSinghRajput and asking them question??? SERIOUSLY?? @IndiaToday @aajtak Don't you fucking care about privacy and grief of a family who's son has just left the world?— No One and 3,508 others (@Cric_Freaky) June 14, 2020
Media is a cancer and no less than vultures. Too insensitive pic.twitter.com/gtpYlyP16U
Circulation of Graphic Content
Amid the chaos, there were some disturbing photos of the deceased actor also being circulated on the internet, with some media outlets actually carrying the images sans any trigger warnings. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha even took to Twitter to ask people to not circulate those images under the garb of ‘confirming’ the news.
Indian media and Indian citizens are so insensitive@aajtak is shooting a video while Sushant's father mourns his son— Aatish Golhar (@Aatish_Rockstar) June 14, 2020
Some intelligent users sharing photos of his dead body apparently taken during investigation
Why can't we let them be in peace#ripsushant#shameonaajtak
Actor Vikrant Massey also took to express his disgust over graphic content on a news channel. He also received flak for not apprpriately blurring the image.
Can you please fucking stop this ridiculous thing you call journalism??? You make me sick in the gut...— Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) June 14, 2020
You’re actually showing pictures of #sushant lying dead in his bed? @NewsNationTV pic.twitter.com/MuNbWPXcfp
In fact, Maharashtra Cyber’s official Twitter account on Sunday also put out a series of tweets pleading people to not circulate disturbing images of Sushant as it was not just illegal but also “in bad taste.”
It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. ⁰(2/n)— Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020
The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has, once again, forced us to confront the shortcomings in India media’s coverage of sensitive topics. The average Indian’s understanding of mental health and suicide is still primitive. These conversations still remain misunderstood and are a huge taboo in society - if anything, this calls for more responsible reporting of deaths caused by suicide.
In fact, studies show that ‘Suicide Contagion’, AKA ‘Copy Cat Suicide’, is a very real problem. It is the phenomenon wherein a certain kind of coverage of suicide can trigger vulnerable people, who might already be in distress, to also try to kill themselves.
Of course, keeping people informed is top priority but doing that responsibly is equally important.
Many media outlets also extensively covered the process of how Sushant killed himself. Such graphic reportage, such triggering language can be harmful to many who might already be vulnerable.
I’m sure many media outlets may have managed to deliver the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death first, but at what cost?
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
Also Read: Hope You’re At Peace: Arjun Shares an Old Converstion With Sushant
. Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.