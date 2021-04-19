‘History Will Be Kinder If...’, Harsh Vardhan Responds to Manmohan

In a letter addressed to senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh letter, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, 19 April, accused the party of “spreading falsehoods about vaccine efficacy”. Vardhan wrote to the former PM in response to Singh’s letter to PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, 18 April.

In a tweet on Monday, the Union Health Minister stated, “History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of ‘constructive cooperation’ and valuable advice was followed by your @INCIndia leaders as well in such extraordinary times !”

Here’s my reply to your letter to Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi ji @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/IJcz3aL2mo — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 19, 2021

"“Let alone thanking our scientists, many Congress members and Congress-ruled states have taken extraordinary interest in spreading falsehoods regarding the efficacy of these vaccines, thereby fielding vaccine hesitancy and playing with the lives of our countrymen.”" - Harsh Vardhan in his letter to Dr Manmohan Singh.

He added, “Irresponsible public pronouncement made by some of your leaders have resulted in a below-national average vaccination coverage of senior citizens and even frontline workers in some of the Congress-ruled states.”

Vardhan’s letter to Singh

In his letter, Singh emphasised on the expansion of the COVID vaccination programme, as it was a big part of pandemic management.

"The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination efforts. Currently, India has vaccinated only a small fraction of its population," Singh wrote in his letter.