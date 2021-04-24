How history Of Hindu revivalism is helping BJP to project itself as an integral part of Bengal's culture

Sayantan Ghosh
·8-min read

From every political rally in Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about Bengal icons such as novelist and reformer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramhans, Raja Rammohan Roy, and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, among others. While the history of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has no direct connection with these cultural icons, the seed of the formation of the RSS can be traced from the Hindu Revivalism movement of the late 19th Century and these Bengali reformers indeed played a key role in that movement.

The "Hindutva" of the RSS is very different from the "Hindu Revivalism" movement but with time the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is considered as the political front of the RSS , has adopted various cultural icons to connect itself with the cultural Hinduism of India. In the poll-bound state of West Bengal, this is helping BJP which is slammed by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee as a party of "outsiders" as an integral part of Bengal's cultural tradition.

Understanding Hindu Revivalism

The Hindu Revivalism movement was not solely based in Bengal but it was spread among most of the key presidencies of undivided India including Bengal, Bombay and Punjab. The Hindu Revivalism movement emerged as a part of the nationalist movement in the late 19th century and it was mostly limited to Western-educated elites.

In the book, The Brotherhood In Saffron, Walter K Andersen and Shridhar D Damle write, "Two broad movements emerged among Hindus seeking to define their national identity and we shall refer to them as the modernist and revivalists. The former adopted models of social and political change based upon Western patterns, and the latter look to Hindu antiquity. Both groups found themselves wanting when judged by the new norms... The RSS traces its roots to the latter and hence we shall limit our discussion of revivalism to the Hindu reformers."

The Revivalists focused solely on the Hindu audience and addressed the issue that due to the foreign domination the Hindus are suffering.

Andersen and Damle write, "They argued that the loss of national consciousness created conditions conducive to foreign domination. By appealing to an idealised past, the revivalists reminded the Hindu Public of the suffering and degradation experienced under alien rule. The call for independence was a logical corollary for the degraded present could only be overcome by eliminating the foreign intruders who had disrupted the original blissful society. Muslim rulers and the British were identified as the source of the disruption and many revivalist spokesmen sought to place limits on their political power and on their cultural influence."

Upholding the Hindu pride

As part of the nationalist movement, the Hindu Revivalists focused on upholding Hindu pride and addressing the audience in a much more aggressive manner than the others. This aspect helps the RSS and BJP to connect with the revivalists because they also address the same issues though in a much different form.

Andersen and Damle write, "Organised revivalism had its initial success in mobilising support in Bengal, headquarters of England's Indian empire. The Hindu Mela was formed in 1867 to revive pride in Hindu civilisation. At the annual meetings of this group, self-reliance and self-respect were promoted by exhibitions of indigenous arts and crafts, traditional sports and the performance of patriotic songs and dramas."

On the other hand, this was also the time when noted Bengali novelist and reformer Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote his novel Ananda Math around the same time. This novel gave the voice to the Revivalists because here Chattyopadhyay not only brought the concept of Bharat Mata but also wrote the song Bande Mataram. This is considered the turning point of the Hindu Revivalist movement.

In the article named, History lesson: How 'Bharat Mata' became the code word for a theocratic Hindu state, journalist Shoaib Daniyal writes, "Ananda Math's contribution to the development of a proto-form of Hindu nationalism is immense. In the novel, the principal antagonists are clearly Muslims who have ruled over India. Bharat Mata appears in the book as a ten-armed idol in a marble temple. Bande Mataram, contained within the novel, is a hymn to the goddess Durga and, as Tagore wrote: Bankim Chandra does show Durga to be inseparably united with Bengal in the end."

However, historians have observed that the depiction of Bharat as the mother can be traced to the 1860s. In a novel named Unabighsho Puran which was published in 1966 Bengali author, Bhudeb Mukhopadhyay used the term, Bharat Mata.

But the popularisation of the word Bharat Mata and connecting it with the Hindu Revivalism happened through Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Social scientist Carl Olson writes: Although not the first author to emphasise the mother for political purposes, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay (1838-94) transforms Bharat Mata into a fully-fledged Hindu goddess and symbol of India who is experiencing difficult times; her children are indifferent to her sufferings, and they need to awaken to the dire conditions and act. In 1875, Bankim Chandra composed Bande Mataram, a song about a benign goddess figure, which becomes an anthem for Indian nationalists in their struggle for liberation from British hegemony.

This history not only helped RSS and BJP to connect their core values with the Bengal and to project them as an integral part of Bengal's culture but also to adopt a well-respected icon like Chattopadhyay.

Similarly, the RSS and BJP are also focusing on the works of Swami Vivekananda. In the late 19th century revolutionary Hindu nationalist groups were formed to fight the political class. These groups majorly had young students as their part and the concept of Karmayoga popularised by Swami Vivekananda was one of the key ideologies among these groups. Significantly, the RSS also adopted the concept of Karmayoga with time.

Andersen and Damle write, "Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission and its order to teach Karma Yoga and Shakti. Although both the order and the mission remained outside politics, they provided a rationale for political activity and many revivalist activists including the founder of the RSS were inspired by Vivekananda's message. The second head of the RSS was himself an ordained of the Order."

RSS founder Hedgewar and his Kolkata roots

The formation of RSS happened in Maharashtra but the founder of RSS, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, has his political roots in Bengal. This was much before the formation of the RSS when Hedgewar came to Kolkata and joined the Anushilan Samity. Much before Hindu nationalist leader from Bengal Shyama Prasada Mokerjee the founder of Jana Sangh from where today's BJP has emerged RSS traces its root in Bengal.

In the book, The RSS, Icons of the Indian Right, author Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay writes, "In mid-1910, the year when Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands cellular Jail, Keshav landed in Calcutta with a letter of introduction from Dr Moonje. He was on his way to becoming a medical doctor and would later acquire the moniker of "Doctor Saheb" within the RSS."

Interestingly, the RSS never boasts on this part of Hedgewar's life and his involvement with Anushilan Samity. But in his 6 years in Kolkata Hedgewar not only worked with the Anushilan Samity but also with the Ramakrishna Mission on relief work.

Mukhopadhyay writes, " Keshav's entry into the charmed circle of Anushilan Samiti finally established him as a young revolutionary. When he went home for vacation that year, he carried books, pamphlets and most importantly revolvers for revolutionary groups in Nagpur. He was expected to maintain a low profile which he did rather successfully and in fact, did not acquire enough importance in these activities to incur the Wrath of the authorities. Curiously, none of the RSS hagiographies nor other accounts makes any mention anywhere of the revolutionary responsibilities which he carried out in this period with who and who he came in contact with and what lessons he drew from his experiences in this work."

How Hindu Revivalism is helping BJP connect its roots with Bengal

A section of historians and academics believe that the history of Hindu Revivalism in Bengal was lost amid the leftist views of Indian history, therefore, bringing this narrative into the popular political discourse is important.

Prof Gopal Mishra, ex-vice chancellor of North Bengal University and noted Sanskrit scholar says, "The history of Hindu Revivalism is very important and it should be popularised. Traditionally this history has been ignored by academics for several reasons. But today if the BJP is connecting its roots to Hindu Revivalism then it's nothing wrong. Politics and history have always complemented each other. The history of Hinduism is very vast and limited to any place, politics, or ideology. But today popularising the history of Hindu Revivalism is important because it will show how rooted Hinduism in Bengal's history."

The author is a fellow at the Delhi Assembly Research Centre and an independent journalist who writes on issues of governance and politics. He tweets @sayantan_gh

Also See: West Bengal elections: Migrant workers feature in manifestos, but get precious little attention thereafter

West Bengal polls: Built BJP credibility in Bengal, today people trust us, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal polls: How religio-cultural matrix, shrinking party identity mark return of organisation-based politics in state

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Latest stories

  • The Guardian view on Modi’s mistakes: a pandemic that is out of control

    The Indian prime minister’s overconfidence lies behind the country’s disastrous Covid-19 response ‘Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency.’ Photograph: Pranabjyoti Deka/EPA Political hubris met pandemic reality in India this week. At the beginning of March, the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi claimed the country was in Covid-19’s “endgame”. India is now in a living hell. A new “double mutant” variant, named B.1.617, has emerged in a devastating coronavirus second wave which has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. Mortuaries are so full that bodies are left to decompose at home. Charities warn that the dead risk being left on the streets. On Friday India recorded 332,730 new Sars‑CoV‑2 infections, the highest one-day increase in cases worldwide for the second day in a row. More than 2,200 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. Nations have either banned flights from India, suggested avoiding travelling there or insisted visitors quarantine on their return. Yet little more than six weeks ago, Mr Modi, with not even 1% of the population vaccinated, declared that the country was the “world’s pharmacy” and signalled that pre-pandemic life could resume. Superspreading took place when thousands filled cricket stadiums and millions of Hindus took a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival. Like Donald Trump, Mr Modi would not give up campaigning while the pandemic raged. India went ahead with five state elections in April, and an unmasked Mr Modi held huge rallies. Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency. A presumption of national greatness has led to a lack of preparedness, most notably in vaccine production. The west had encouraged India to become a linchpin in global drug-making, but this week Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suggested this might have been a mistake. China and the US are now manufacturing more Covid-19 vaccines than India, which has yet to convince Washington to ease export controls, forcing the country to import jabs from Russia. The Indian prime minister suffers from overconfidence in his own instincts and pooh-poohs expert advice. His ministers turned on a former Congress prime minister for daring to offer them counsel just before he was admitted to hospital with Covid this week. Last year, Mr Modi sprang a draconian sudden lockdown on India’s billion people. A shutdown without warning went against the advice of the country’s top epidemiologists, but suited his taste for dramatic gestures. With a younger population, the proportion of Indians who died from Covid-19 was going to be lower than other nations. While suspicions about undercounting the dead linger, an unfounded sense that Indians were somehow more immune to the virus has spread, unchallenged by Mr Modi. In the first wave, Covid struck India’s cities, but it is now moving to rural areas, where most of the country lives. As with many of the countries hit hardest, India’s death toll was largely avoidable and a result of arrogant and incompetent government. India is a big, complex and diverse country that is difficult to govern at the best of times, let alone during a national emergency. It is now suffering from parallel epidemics of coronavirus and fear. To contain biological and social contagions requires credible reassurance, to quell panic, and for people to wear masks and obey rules of physical distancing. Mr Modi has put the onus on state governments to clear up his mess. The buck stops with him. He should acknowledge and make amends for mistakes that have caused enormous suffering. He needs to engage with experts on how to uphold restrictions; ensure government delivery matches promises; and drop the sectarian ideology that divides when unity is required. Future historians will judge Mr Modi harshly if he continues with the exceptionalist views that have led to a disastrous public health outcome.

  • Man wants to meet girlfriend; see how Mumbai police responds

    Police are implementing the prohibitory orders in a strict manner and action is being taken against the vehicles, which are out on the streets without any valid reason.

  • Reliance to Launch Own Vaccination Programme 'R-Suraksha' for Employees, Family Members

    In its statement on Friday, the company also asked its employees to observe the strictest measures of safety, precaution, and hygiene.

  • Father attended Kumbh but can't say he caught the virus there: Shravan Rathod's son

    Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died of COVID-19 related complications on Thursday, had attended the Kumbh Mela, his son said.

  • FAQs about India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, answered.

    The Indian govt has announced that all adults can get the jab starting May 1. So what happened to the vaccine shortage? And what does this mean for state govts?

  • PM Modi Holds Meeting on Oxygen Crisis, Says Local Administration Needs to Fix Supply Issues

    Modi spoke about the need to raise production and speed of distribution of oxygen and using innovative ways to provide support to health facilities.

  • Mumbai Police Had the Perfect Response to Man Wanting to Meet His Girlfriend in Curfew

    A prompt Mumbai Police responded gently to a Mumbai resident's query and reminded him that meeting his girlfriend was not an essential activity during Covid-19 curfew.

  • Four men stranded in Balochistan die of starvation after Pak closes border with Iran

    Makran [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): Four men died due to starvation while they were stranded in border areas of the Makran division of Balochistan due to the closure of the Iran-Pakistan border.

  • Perseverance rover converts CO2 into oxygen on Mars for the first time

    MOXIE produced five grams of oxygen, equal to 10 minutes of breathable oxygen for astronaut carrying out normal activity.

  • Govt's Procurement Price for Both Vaccines Remains Rs 150 per dose: Ministry of Health

    Congress mounted an attack on the Centre a day after the government tweaked its covid-19 vaccination policy to widen the coverage.

  • Sri Lanka: China-bound ship carrying nuclear material sent out of Hambantota port

    Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 22 (ANI): Sri Lankan authorities expelled a China-bound cargo ship that entered the Port of Hambantota on Tuesday without revealing that it had stored radioactive uranium.

  • US to work closely with India to facilitate movement of essential supplies, supply chains during COVID-19 surge

    Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): US State Department spokeswoman, Jalina Porter on Friday (local time) during a press briefing reaffirmed that US will work closely with India to facilitate movement of essential supplies during COVID-19 surge.

  • How Zydus Cadila's Virafin Brings Down Viral Load, Reduces Oxygen Need for Covid-19 Patients

    Virafin is the trade name used by Zydus Cadila for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b.

  • SC Allows Harish Salve to Withdraw as Amicus, Raps Some Senior Lawyers for Imputing Motives to it

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the media and electronic media had taken up a "maligning competition, which was the last thing the country wanted during a time of disaster” and urged Salve not to discharge himself.

  • COVID-19: Only govt staff can use local trains; media excluded

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI)With new coronavirus-induced restrictions coming into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night, the state government said only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

  • Modi govt has enough money but would not provide vaccines free of cost: Mamata

    Tapan (WB), Apr 22 (PTI) Asserting that the Centre should not allow differential pricing of COVID-19 vaccines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said people should be able to avail the shots free of cost.

  • COVID vaccine registrations for above 18 will start from 28 April on CoWin; no free jabs for under 45 at govt-run hospitals: Health Ministry

    The Central government on Monday announced that the vaccination for those above 18 years will begin from 1 May as part of the third phase of the inoculation drive

  • Islamabad hospitals face low oxygen pressure as COVID-19 cases rise

    Islamabad [Pakistan], April 23 (ANI): Crisis looms large over major hospitals in Islamabad as they approach saturation due to rising COVID-19 cases.

  • Premier League: Manchester City sign promising Brazilian forward Kayky from Fluminense

    City have paid a reported £8.5 million ($11 million) to sign Kayky, who has earned comparisons with Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

  • PHOTOS: Mass cremation of bodies in Delhi amid rising COVID deaths

    Heart-wrenching photos from makeshift facilities.