It's 'historic' that UN celebrated Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary by planting 150 trees: Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar attended United Nations Climate Summit and spoke to ANI. He said, "It was a historic moment that the United Nations commemorated 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by planting 150 trees and India erected 195 solar panels on terrace of UN. Non-violence and peace are the values cherished by Mahatma Gandhi will be remembered."