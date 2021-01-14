It will be historic scene: Rakesh Tikait on ‘kisan,’ ‘jawan’ parade at 72nd Republic Day

Ghazipur Border, Jan 14 (ANI): BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on January 26 parade said that it will be a historic scene where on one side, will be ‘kisan’ and on the other side will be ‘jawan.’ He further said that both will meet at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, where the national flag will be hoisted by the ‘kisan.’ “Our plan for Jan 26, we will take out a procession from Red Fort to India Gate. We will hoist the flag at the Amar Jawan Jyoti. It will be a historic scene where on one side we will have 'kisan' and the other side 'jawan,’ said BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait while speaking to ANI on January 14.