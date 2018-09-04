Historic performances, big lows mark India's Asiad show

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) A record medals tally along with matching the largest ever gold medal haul, success in little known sports and disappointments in wrestling, boxing and kabaddi were the hallmarks of India's performance at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta.

India ended up at the eighth spot with 15 gold, 24 silver 30 bronze for a highest ever total of 69 medals. India has thus surpassed their previous highest tally of 65 medals which they registered at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou.

There were several firsts this year. Medals in rowing, wushu, sepaktakraw, kurash, equestrian and bridge -- sports hardly known in India -- were highly encouraging.

As was the case with past Games, athletics brought a huge haul of medals. India claimed a tally of 7 gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze medals from athletics at this year's Asiad.

Indian athletes recorded their best tally at the continental extravaganza since the inaugural edition in 1951.

India's best ever performance in Asian Games athletics came at the inaugural edition in 1951 when they hosted the event in New Delhi. That year, Indian athletes had clinched 10 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze.

Indian athletes had won seven gold medals at the 2002 edition as well, but had only managed a total of 17 medals, two less than this year.

Indian athletes were third best after global powerhouse China and Bahrain. The Chinese took home 12 gold, and equal number of silver and nine bronze medals for a total of 33 medals.

Bahrain, powered by their Africa-born athletes, also won 12 gold, along with six silver and seven bronze medals.

Arpinder Singh ended India's 48-year wait for a gold medal in men's triple jump with an effort of 16.77 metres in the final. Before the 25-year-old Arpinder, the previous champion was Mohinder Singh Gill in 1970 with an effort of 16.11m.

Swapna Barman also created history by winning the women's heptathlon title. Swapna's triumph in the women's heptathlon is the first ever gold for India in the event at the Asiad. Swapna posted a score of 6026 points. Purnima Hembram, the other Indian in the fray, finished fourth with 5837 points.

In men's javelin, reigning Asian champion Neeraj Chopra created a new national record on his way to the gold medal. Neeraj threw 88.06 metres in his third attempt to clinch gold. Neeraj's gold is India's second medal in the event in Asiad history. Gurtej Singh had taken a bronze at the 1982 edition in New Delhi.

Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson claimed the gold and silver medals respectively in the men's 800m. Manjit finished first with a timing of one minute and 46.15 seconds. Jinson was 0.20 seconds behind his compatriot

Johnson clocked 3 minutes and 44.72 seconds to take the yellow medal in the men's 1,500m, while Manjit came fourth with 3:46.57.

In the women's 4X400m event, the Indian quartet of Hima Das, Raju Poovamma, Saritaben Laxmanbhai Gayakwad and Vismaya Koroth registered a time of 3:28.72 to finish at the top of the podium.

In the men's 4X400m relay, the Indian quartet of Muhammed Kunhu, Dharun Ayyasamy, Muhammed Anas and Rajiv Arokia clocked a time of 3:1.85 to finish second.

Experienced sprinter Dutee Chand clinched two silver medals in the 100m and 200m. Dutee clocked 23.20 seconds to finish second in the 200m race, while in the 100m, she timed 11.32 seconds as she became the first Indian woman after P.T. Usha (in 1986) to get two sprint medals in a single edition of the quadrennial continental Games.

The shooters, as usual, won a bagful of medals with a tally of two gold, four silver and three bronze. Teenagers Saurabh Chaudhary and Shardul Vihan showed immense promise for the future with a gold and silver respectively. Rahi Sarnobatgot the other Indian gold in the women's 25 metre pistol event.

This edition of the Asiad has showcased the considerable progress Indian rowers have made at the international level.

the men's quadruple sculls team of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh added the golden touch to India's best ever haul of three medals which include two bronze in the men's lightweight single sculls and men's lightweight double sculls categories.

The Indian quadruple sculls team clocked a time of 6 minutes and 17.13 seconds while hosts Indonesia clocked 6:20.58 to take the silver. Thailand had to be content with the bronze at 6:22.41.

Story Continues