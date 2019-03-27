It is a historic moment for country: Ravi Shankar Prasad on 'Mission Shakti'

While speaking about 'Mission Shakti', Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic moment for the country. He also said, "It is a moment of dignity for the country that in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scientists of India did a wonderful job. Now, whoever will set their eyes against India will have to face our A-Sat satellite." Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India has entered its name as an elite space power on Wednesday. 'Mission Shakti' was successfully launched by India.