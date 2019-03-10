It's an historic announcement by CM Patnaik: BJD MP Pinaki Mishra

Soon after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced 33 per cent reservation for women in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said that he feels it's an extraordinary step taken by the CM. He said, "I think it's an historic announcement, it's an extraordinary step taken by Mr. Naveen Patnaik, you know he has followed the footsteps of his father, Biju Patnaik ji who had first given women 33 per cent reservation in the Panchayati Raj system. When Naveen babu came five years back increased that 33 per cent to 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj for the first time in the history of democracy of India. I think his step to give women 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha seats to women is extraordinary.This is empowering women and will be remembered for all times."