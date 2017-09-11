Hingis, Chan capture US Open women's doubles crown

New York, Sep 11 (IANS) Swiss veteran Martina Hingis captured her second US Open doubles title after pairing Chinese Taipei's Chan Yung-Jan as the duo beat Czechs Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova.

Hingis won the mixed doubles title with Britain's Jamie Murray on the previous day, and Sunday's title is also her 13th Grand Slam women's doubles title as Hingis and Chan sent Hradecka and Siniakova crashing at 6-3, 6-2 in the final, reports Xinhua news agency.

For Hingis, it was her 25th career Grand Slam title overall. She won the 1997 US Open and Australian Open and Wimbledon singles titles and the 1998 and 1999 Australian Open singles titles as well as seven mixed doubles titles, including this year's Wimbledon and US Open mixed titles.

"It was an amazing feeling to play here in the singles final. Coming back 20 years later, it has been a wonderful journey," said Hingis.

