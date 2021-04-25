Hindustani classical vocalist Rajan Mishra passes away in Delhi due to COVID-19, aged 70

Hindustani classical vocalist Rajan Mishra passed away in Delhi on Sunday at the age of 70, after being admitted to the city's St Stephen Hospital on reporting COVID-19-related complications.

"Pandit Rajan Mishra ji passed away at around 6.30 in Delhi's St Stephen hospital. He had COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago. He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30 pm," Mishra's nephew Amit told the Press Trust of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death of the Padma Bhushan awardee, who, along with his brother Sajan formed the renowned Rajan-Sajan Mishra duo from Varanasi.

Several celebrities have taken to social media to condole the death of the renowned vocalist, who, along with his brother, was a foremost exponent of khayal gayaki in India and performed all over the country and abroad. The brothers have been the joint recipients of several honours, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Gandharwa National Award.

Lata Mangeshkar expressed her grief at the news of the artiste's passing on social media.

Singers Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Anoushka Shankar, and historians Ramachandra Guha and S Irfan Habib, among several others, also took to Twitter to condole the death of the virtuoso.

