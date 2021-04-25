Hindustani classical vocalist Rajan Mishra passes away in Delhi due to COVID-19, aged 70

Hindustani classical vocalist Rajan Mishra passed away in Delhi on Sunday at the age of 70, after being admitted to the city's St Stephen Hospital on reporting COVID-19-related complications.

"Pandit Rajan Mishra ji passed away at around 6.30 in Delhi's St Stephen hospital. He had COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital. He had taken the first dose of the vaccine about 15-20 days ago. He had a heart attack in the afternoon and he had another attack at around 5.30 pm," Mishra's nephew Amit told the Press Trust of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death of the Padma Bhushan awardee, who, along with his brother Sajan formed the renowned Rajan-Sajan Mishra duo from Varanasi.

¤¶¤¾¤¸¥¤¤¥¤°¥¤¯ ¤ - ¤¾¤¯¤¨ ¤¥ ¤¦¥¤¨¤¿¤¯¤¾ ¤®¥¤ ¤ ¤ª¤¨¥ ¤ ¤®¤¿¤ ¤¤¾¤ª ¤¥¤¡¤¼¤¨¥ ¤µ¤¾¤²¥ ¤ª¤¤¡¤¿¤¤ ¤°¤¾¤¤¨ ¤®¤¿¤¶¥¤° ¤¥ ¤¥ ¤¨¤¿¤§¤¨ ¤¸¥ ¤ ¤¤¥¤¯¤¤¤ ¤¦¥¤ ¤ª¤¹¥¤¤¤¾ ¤¹¥¥¤ ¤¬¤¨¤¾¤°¤¸ ¤¤°¤¾¤¨¥ ¤¸¥ ¤¥¤¡¤¼¥ ¤®¤¿¤¶¥¤° ¤¥ ¤¤¾ ¤¤¾¤¨¤¾ ¤¤²¤¾ ¤"¤° ¤¸¤¤ - ¥¤¤ ¤¤ - ¤¤ ¤¥ ¤²¤¿¤ ¤¤ ¤ ¤ª¥¤°¤£¥¤¯ ¤¥¤·¤¤¤¿ ¤¹¥¥¤ ¤¶¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¤¸ ¤¤¡¤¼¥ ¤®¥¤ ¤®¥¤°¥ ¤¸¤¤µ¥¤¦¤¨¤¾¤¤ ¤¤¨¤¥ ¤ª¤°¤¿¤¤¨¥¤ ¤"¤° ¤ª¥¤°¤¶¤¤¸¤¥¤ ¤¥ ¤¸¤¾¤¥ ¤¹¥¤¥¤ ¤"¤® ¤¶¤¾¤¤¤¤¿! " Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021

Several celebrities have taken to social media to condole the death of the renowned vocalist, who, along with his brother, was a foremost exponent of khayal gayaki in India and performed all over the country and abroad. The brothers have been the joint recipients of several honours, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Gandharwa National Award.

Lata Mangeshkar expressed her grief at the news of the artiste's passing on social media.

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni shastriya gayak Padma Bhushan Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar se sammanit Pandit Rajan Mishra ji Ka nidhan hua hai. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. Meri samvedanaayein unke pariwar ke saath hai. " Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 25, 2021

Singers Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Anoushka Shankar, and historians Ramachandra Guha and S Irfan Habib, among several others, also took to Twitter to condole the death of the virtuoso.

My deepest condolences on the passing away of Pandit. Rajan Mishra. The singing brother duo of hindustani classical music - Rajan and Sajan Mishra. #OmShanti 🙏🙏🙏 " Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 25, 2021

RIP dear, legendary Pandit Rajan Mishra. Your recitals and alaaps are an indelible part of my childhood and musical upbringing. Thinking so much of your family. 🙏🏽¤ï¸🙏🏽 https://t.co/gwbjyer9bV pic.twitter.com/bA9xwGUlSm " Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) April 25, 2021

Saddened to hear of Rajan Mishra's passing. His music will endure. Here, to console ourselves and to salute his memory, is a wonderful Hamsadhvani from a 1988 concert, sung with his brother Sajan:https://t.co/TbAbfHuV1k " Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) April 25, 2021

Sad to hear about Pt Rajan Mishra's demise. A great loss to Indian classical music. Will be badly missed by millions of fans all over the world. 🙏🙏 " S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) April 25, 2021

With inputs from PTI

