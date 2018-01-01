'Hindus should start increasing their population rapidly': Rajasthan BJP MLA
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA BL Singhal from Rajasthan, on Sunday, shared a controversial post on his social media account, claiming the Muslims are increasing population rapidly to take control over India by 2030. On his controversial post, BL Singhal said that he shared the post because he agrees with the prediction. Hindu should also start increasing population rapidly or the Government should restrict Muslims to give birth to more than two children, he added.