Telangana: How Hindus & Muslims Are Fighting Both Hate & COVID-19

Ellamma, a 65-year-old woman from Nirmal in northern Telangana, breathed her last on 27 April when India was under lockdown due to COVID-19. She and her husband Kishan were homeless and stayed at a roadside shelter. Their neighbors refused to cremate Ellamma, suspecting that she died of coronavirus.

Shaik Irshan, a local activist who had come to check on the elderly couple for ration, was met by a sobbing Kishan. Irshan then called up his friends and organised the last rites of Ellamma after securing permission from the police.

Harmony in A Communally Tense Region

The northern part of Telangana, known to be one of the most communally sensitive areas in the state, has witnessed severe clashes in recent years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened this problem of communal disharmony across India, including Telangana state. For instance, last month there was a minor clash in Bhainsa town of Adilabad district.

However, there is also reason for hope and optimism as at the grassroots level, many people in Telangana have responded to the pandemic with a show of communal solidarity.

In Adilabad district last month, Abdul Aziz, along with his friends Vittal, Tahir and Srikanth organised cremation for one Dasharath, who died after battling Jaundice for over a week.

His neighbours in Gandhi Nagar had denied entry of his dead body in the area and refused to cremate him due to the stigma associated with COVID-19. The group continues to provide food and rations to his widow for several weeks now.

A few days later, Abdul was contacted again by the local hospital, when one of the migrant workers from Maharashtra, Kalavathi, who had been working at a cotton ginning mill in the town, died. A week later, Kalavathi’s husband, Shesha Rao, also died. The group organized the funerals for both. They arranged a decent farewell to them in the absence of family members and ensured that all the rituals are performed as per Hindu tradition.

Local Outfits Bring Together Hindus & Muslims

With the sharp rise of communal hatred in the last couple of years, the local youth have been organising themselves in welfare groups and associations in various parts of Northern Telangana, such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Kaghaznagar, Bhainsa, Mancherial, etc.

“With an objective of helping the needy and resolving the internal issues in Nirmal district amicably, we have established an association called ‘Hamara Sahara’ comprising both Hindu and Muslim youth, with up to 1000 volunteers”, 26-year-old Irshan said.

