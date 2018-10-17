Hindus in Birgunj celebrate Navratri

Hindu devotees of India and Nepal offered animals sacrifices in Gahawamai Temple, on Wednesday on the occasion of Maha Ashtami the climax of the nine-night festival of Navaratri or Dashain, in Birgunj town of Nepal. The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri. On the auspicious occasion, thousands of devotees visit this temple seeking the blessings of Goddess Durga and pray to get their wishes fulfilled and get relief from all their sufferings. On this day, animals like buffaloes, ducks, goats, hens are sacrificed to please Goddess Kali and the meat is taken as 'Prasad' the (holy food). The rituals of sacrifice begin on the eighth day of Puja and continue till the ninth day. This ritual has been followed for many years and is believed to bring prosperity to the family.