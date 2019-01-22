Hindu Sena pays tribute to British Queen Victoria on her death anniversary

Members of right wing Hindu organisation, Hindu Sena on Tuesday paid floral tribute to British Queen Victoria who took over the reins of India from the British trading company, East India Company (EIC) in 1857. While paying tribute, members of Hindu Sena sloganeered 'Maharani Victoria amar rahe'. One of the members of the group said, "We paid tribute to British Queen Victoria on her 118th birth anniversary. We have done this because in 1857 when control of India was taken by the Queen from the East India Company, in real sense we got our first Independence from the terrorists Mughal rulers. Because of her we also got the law, Indian Penal Code (IPC) because of which we got the right to get justice to speak for self."