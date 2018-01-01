Hindu Sena holds protest against Palestinian Ambassador to Pak for sharing stage with Hafiz Saeed

Hindu Sena activists staged a protest against Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Waleed Abu Ali for sharing stage with Jamaat-ud-Dawa terror outfit chief Hafiz Saeed at a rally. The rally was organised by Difa-e-Pakistan Council in New Delhi on Monday. According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, the Palestinian side has conveyed deep regrets over the incident. It also assured the Government of India that they are taking serious cognizance of their Ambassador's presence at this event. The protestors held posters and placards saying, 'Break ties with terror supported Palestine and Pakistan.'