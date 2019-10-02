Hindu radicalisation is as dangerous as Muslim radicalization, says Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday (October 2) that radicalisation of Hindus is as dangerous as radicalisation of the Muslims. He made this statement at a seminar on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Indore. "Pakistan PM Imran Khan spoke about 'Islamophobia' and radicalisation. Radicalisation of Hindus is as dangerous as radicalisation of the Muslims. In India, if communalism of the majority happens it will not be easy to save the country from it, he further added. On September 27 (Friday), while speaking at the 74th session of United Nations General (UNGA) in New York, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Islamophobia created a division.