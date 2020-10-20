Hindu-Muslim Unity: Urdu Poets Must, Once Again, Work for it Now

When a militant muscular right wing forces jewellery brands to pull down advertisements showing inter-faith marriages, when the bogey of ‘love jihad’ acquires the status of gospel truth, when it is easier—and far more expeditious—to regurgitate hatred and lies than it is to talk of love and truth, it is time to peer into the mirror of poetry.

For there comes a time in the history of nations when they need their poets most; not the politicians, nor the policy-makers and publicists but the poets who are true visionaries.

For it is the poets who can remind people of the essential values that hold them together, or as the American writer Ursula K Le Guin put it so pithily, because poets are the “realists of a larger reality”. For us in India, that time is NOW lest the clamour of the strident illiberal drowns out the voices that have pointed towards the larger reality and the greater good, and the bloody tide of unreason sweeps away the India we knew and cherished.

Urdu Poetry on Hindu-Muslim Tensions

In Urdu, the poet has been the voice of optimism and hope, pointing towards a better future. When the country emerged from a bitter fratricidal war, licking the wounds inflicted by brother upon brother, neighbour upon neighbour, Majaz wrote:

Hindu Muslim Sikh Eesai aman ke moti ro lengey

Khoon ki Holi khel chukey hain rang ke dhabbe dho lengey



Hindu Muslim Sikh and Christian shall weep pearls of peace

Having played Holi with blood they’ll wash off the stains of blood



One would have thought, if nothing else, a nation so scarred by communal hatred, so battered by storms of communal frenzy, would have learnt its lesson.

If nothing else, partition should have driven home the lesson for every Indian that hate begets hate.

If nothing else, We The People should have resolved to never allow the evil within to resurface. Instead, we stoked the fire and kept its lambent flame alive while the poet kept cautioning, trying to show the way as in this sher by Anand Narain Mulla:

Main faqat insaan huun, Hindu Musalmaan kuchh nahiin

Mere dil ke dard mein tafriiq-e-iimaa.n kuchh nahiin



I am merely a human; not a Hindu or a Muslaman

The sorrow in my heart is not separated by dogma



Or, in this one by Qateel Shifai who is alluding to a force that benefits from keeping the two communities forever at loggerheads:

Hum ko aapas mein mohabbat nahin karne detey

Ik yahi aib hai iss shahr ke danaon mein



They don’t let us love each other

That is the only defect in the wise



How Urdu Poets Tried to Bring Hindus and Muslims Together

Qaumi yak-jahti (national integration), insaan-dosti (love for humanity), watan-parasti (love for the nation) remained popular themes in the years following the partition. The Urdu poet bent backwards to keep the flag of secularism flying high as in this sher by Hafeez Banarsi:

Sabhi ke deep sundar hain hamare kya tumhare kya

Ujala har taraf hai iss kinare uss kinare kya



Everyone’s lamps are pretty; not just yours or ours

The light is everywhere; not just on this shore or that





Special songs and lyrics were written especially for children to instil the “right” values from an early age, such as this geet by Shafiuddin Nayyar:

Pyaaraa Hindostan hamaaraa pyaaraa Hindostaan

Jaan fidaa hai iss par apna dil is par qurbaan



Our dear Hindustan, our dearly beloved Hindustan

We lay down our life or it sacrifice our heart for it





However, the relentless juggernaut of communalism began to drive a wedge between communities, reopening old wounds, the thread that bound diverse communities together began to unspool and the tapestry of shared living showed fresh tears despite constant darning. The poet became, by turns, hopeful and hectoring.

A victim of communal violence himself, Basheer Badr whose home in Meerut was looted and set on fire, urged his fellow countrymen to bury hatred far, far out of sight.

Saat sanduqon mein bhar kar dafn kar do nafratein

Aaj insaan ko mohabbat ki zarurat hai bahut



Stuff all the hatred in seven boxes and bury it deep

Today, humans need love more than anything else





And Nida Fazli spoke of the consequences of building the picket fences of religious identity:

