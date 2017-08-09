'Hindu-Muslim unity made Quit India Movement successful'

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Quit India Movement never saw any riot as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had sought unity among the Hindus and Muslims, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday.

"Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (first Prime Minister) had said India can get freedom only if Hindus and Muslims fight together for the Independence," Azad said in the Rajya Sabha on the occasion of Quit India Movement's 75th anniversary.

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Azad paid tributes to several leaders of the freedom struggle such as Mangal Pandey, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Bhagat Singh and Ram Prasad Bismil among others for their invaluable contribution.

--IANS

