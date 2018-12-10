Hindu, Muslim couples tie knot under one roof in Moradabad

Mass weddings are fast becoming a new integral part of India's multi-religious society. Besides being economical, these marriages also present a great example of unity and brotherhood as couples from different sections of society tie the sacred knot together under one roof. This unification of diverse faiths was recently witnessed at a mass wedding in Moradabad city of Uttar Pradesh. In a simple yet unique show of communal harmony, as many as 52 underprivileged couples, belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities, tied the nuptial knot at a mass wedding ceremony organised in Moradabad. Beautifully dressed up in traditional attires, the couples performed several wedding rituals in the presence of their families and friends. The religious clerics coming from various faiths supervised and conducted the marriages according to the rituals espoused in different religions. Strengthening the thread of secularism, all the couples exchanged vows under the same roof. The atmosphere was full of gaiety and warmth, which was very well reflecting on the faces of the young brides and grooms. Besides making all the wedding arrangements, the couples were even handed a cheque of 20,000 rupees along with basic commodities like kitchen essentials and other household items to start their new life. Lunch was also arranged for all the guests as the part of the ceremony. Couples were full of praises for the state government for making such wonderful arrangements for their marriage. Apart from reducing the worries of financial implications among the parents or guardians of the brides, the mass wedding ceremony also beautifully showcased the conglomeration of wide range of Indian cultures and communities, displaying unity and oneness present among the people of India.